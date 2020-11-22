Gioacchini draws penalty kick leading to late Caen victory

Nicholas Gioacchini returned to French Ligue 2 side Caen in good spirits after scoring his first two goals for the U.S. Men’s National Team and the striker carried his impact over to club play.

Gioacchini started at Le Havre and drew the eventual game-winning penalty kick in a 2-1 victory. It was an influential performance from the striker, who helped his club move to second place with the win.

Caen was staring defeat in the face before a late surge of attacking chances. Yoann Court’s equalizer came in the 76th minute for Caen before Gioacchini gave his team a chance to win.

The striker was hauled down by Pierre Gibaud in the 82nd minute, allowing Yacine Bammou the chance to score the winning goal from the penalty spot.

The 20-year-old Gioacchini showed strong work rate in the match, winning four fouls in total while also winning two aerial battles and making three recoveries. Despite not finding the back of the net himself, Gioacchini helped his team to its sixth league win out of 11 matches played so far.

Up next for the club is a home date with Chateauroux on November 28th, another opportunity for Gioacchini to play a vital role once again.