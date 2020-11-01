Mewis scores for Man City in Women's FA Cup Final

Samantha Mewis played a vital role for Manchester City in her first FA Cup Final appearance.

The U.S. Women’s National Team player scored the opening goal at Wembley in Man City’s eventual 3-1 extra time win over Everton. Mewis became the third American player to score in an FA Cup Final, joining USWNT teammate Carli Lloyd and USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Mewis’ goal came in the 40th minute and off poor defending from Chelsea, as the midfielder headed home off a corner kick.

Man City however saw Everton tie it up after halftime with Valerie Gauvin scoring her sixth goal in the past nine appearances for the club. After being forced to go to extra time, the Lady Citizens picked up two goals late to claim its third FA Cup title in the past four seasons.

Georgia Stanway’s shot in the 111th minute ricocheted in off the right post to give Man City a 2-1 lead before Janine Beckie iced the result with a goal in stoppage time.

Mewis played the entire 120 minutes in Gareth Taylor’s squad while USWNT and domestic teammate Rose Lavelle was subbed off after 70 minutes. The Lady Citizens return to Women’s Super League play on Nov. 7th against Bristol City.