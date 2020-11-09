Miazga gets latest chance to impress in USMNT backline

The U.S. Men’s National Team may have several new faces coming on for the first time, but a familiar figure returns for the November camp in hopes of bolstering his status in the defensive corps.

Matt Miazga was called into Gregg Berhalter’s squad just weeks after transitioning into a new move at club level. Miazga was loaned out for the fifth time by Chelsea this Fall, joining Belgian side Anderlecht for the 2020-21 season.

His latest loan sees him head to Belgium for the first time in his domestic career, and provides a major opportunity to develop into a top defensive option.

“I love it [the loan], I’ve already been watching their games, they have a clear idea, a clear structure of how they want to build up from the back, he’s [Miazga] asked to do that,” Berhalter said in a conference call Tuesday. “A guy in [Vincent] Kompany, who’s played at a really high level, has been able to sustain his high level for a long period of time, has worked under top coaches, I think it’s a good move.”

Miazga has only appeared twice for Chelsea since his move from the New York Red Bulls in 2016. The Clifton, New Jersey native spent the last season and a half with EFL Championship side Reading playing in 42 matches and scoring two goals for the club.

His latest loan spell might prove the most benefits for him long-term, along with the USMNT. Miazga has jumped right into Kompany’s starting lineup, appearing in three consecutive league matches and going the distance in all of them.

With several young defensive prospects knocking on the door of the USMNT, Miazga will aim to keep hold of a spot going forward, starting with friendlies against Wales and Panama over the next two weeks.

“I spoke to Matt before he went to Anderlecht and he told me the vision that the club had for him and it was an exciting move for him,” Berhalter said. “The key to Matt is to just keep playing games, keep playing at a high level. He’s a very talented player.”