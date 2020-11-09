MLS Western Conference playoff picture set

The MLS Western Conference playoff picture is now decided with some intriguing matchups on the way.

The Seattle Sounders claimed a Decision Day with over the San Jose Earthquakes, moving up to the second seed in the West. Brian Schmetzer’s side will welcome LAFC to CenturyLink Field following LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Portland at home.

Sporting KC claimed the top spot in the West after a victory over Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Real Salt Lake, setting up a first-round date with No. 8 seed San Jose.

FC Dallas’ 3-0 loss in Minnesota now sets a trip to Portland to face the Timbers, while Colorado’s 2-1 win over already-eliminated Houston sees the Rapids travel to fourth-place Minnesota United.

Here is a rundown of the MLS Western Conference playoff schedule:

Western Conference Quarterfinals

(November 21st, 22nd or 24th)

(#1) Sporting KC vs. (#8) San Jose Earthquakes

(#4) Minnesota United vs (#5) Colorado Rapids

(#3) Portland Timbers vs. (#6) FC Dallas

(#2) Seattle Sounders vs. (#7) LAFC

West Semifinals

(Nov. 29th, Dec. 1st or 2nd; higher seed hosts)

Sporting KC/San Jose winner vs. Minnesota/Colorado winner.

Portland/FC Dallas winner vs. Seattle/LAFC winner

West Finals

(Dec. 6th; higher seed hosts)

TBD vs. TBD