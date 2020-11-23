Molino double propels Minnesota United in romp over Rapids

When the week began, the big concern for Minnesota United was whether Adrian Heath would be missing several key starters. By the end of Sunday’s Western Conference quarterfinal, those concerns had been replaced with plans for some needed rest and a semifinal road trip.

Kevin Molino scored two goals, and Emanuel Reynoso delivered three assists, to lead Minnesota United to a 3-0 win against the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field on Sunday.

Molino opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he ran onto a loose ball off the foot of Emanuel Reynoso and beat William Yarbrough with a left-footed shot from 18 yards out.

Robin Lod made the score 2-0 in the 54th minute when he faced up Declan Wilson on the right side of the penalty area and lulled him into a lapse in pressure before unleashing a quick left-footed shot past Yarbrough.

Molino sealed the victory in the 79th minute when he ran onto a Jan Gregus pass before chipping Yarbrough from 15 yards out to secure the 3-0 result.

The Loons will now travel to Kansas to face Sporting Kansas City on December 1st or 2nd in the Western Conference semifinals.

Man of the Match

Kevin Molino’s two goals led the way for Minnesota United, with Emanuel Reynoso earning an honorable mention for having a hand in all three goals.

Moment of the Match

Robin Lod’s clever hesitation move and quick dribble to his left before unleashing a left-footed shot just inside the far post helped give the Loons a 2-0 cushion and control of the match.

Match to Forget

The Rapids defense as a whole didn’t play well, but Declan Wilson will wish he had a better day.

HIGHLIGHTS