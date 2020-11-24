Pulisic fit and available for Chelsea this weekend

Christian Pulisic did not feature in Chelsea’s dramatic UEFA Champions League win over Rennes on Tuesday, but will be back available for the Blues this weekend ahead of a top-three clash.

Frank Lampard confirmed in his postmatch interview that Pulisic is fit and eligible to play against London rivals, and current leaders Tottenham this Sunday. Pulisic has been recovering from a hamstring injury, which he re-aggravated earlier this season.

“Christian Pulisic is back fit for the weekend,” Lampard said. “I have competition in that area.”

Pulisic has scored once in five appearances this season, with that goal coming in a UCL win over Krasnodar back in October. The 22-year-old is coming off a stellar first season at Stamford Bridge, one that saw him score 10 combined goals and add six assists in all competitions.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star also scored in the FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal before suffering the aforementioned hamstring injury. Despite appearing in the early stages of the new season, Pulisic re-aggravated the injury in training and has since missed seven possible appearances for the Blues.

It is a positive boost for Chelsea, who have won six consecutive matches in all competitions. The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League this season with 18 points while Tottenham has won four league matches in a row and are two points ahead of their London rivals.