Revolution eliminate Supporters' Shield-winning Union from MLS playoffs

The New England Revolution failed to beat the Philadelphia Union in any of their five meetings during the 2020 MLS regular season, but Bruce Arena’s side picked a perfect time to deliver its best performance against the Supporters’ Shield winners.

First-half goals from Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan paired with strong defensive work eased Bruce Arena’s side past the No. 1 seed Union 2-0 at Subaru Park. It was the Revolution’s first win over the Union since July 2017 and their second in a row this postseason.

After a slow start from the hosts, it was the Revs who broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Carles Gil’s free kick was headed home by Buksa, who beat Andre Blake to the top right corner for his first postseason goal.

The Union were picked apart once again by the Revs in the 29th minute, this time with Buchanan beating Blake to the bottom corner. Kai Wagner’s poor defensive challenge allowed Buchanan to put away Gil’s second assist of the evening.

Gil came close to scoring his second goal of the playoffs in the 50th minute, looping a long-range shot over Blake, but it deflected out off the crossbar.

Kacper Przybylko had the only two good looks on goal for the Union, but overall it was a disappointing performance from the Supporters’ Shield winners whose first loss at home came in the final match of their season.

The Revs now travels on the road in the conference semifinals to face the No. 4 seed Orlando City on Sunday.

Man of the Match

Carles Gil registered a pair of assists in the shutout win for New England and came close to scoring on a spectacular effort, continuing a good postseason so far.

Moment of the Match

Buchanan’s confident finish sucked the air out of the Union faithful in Chester and truly subdued the hosts to a first home defeat.

Match to Forget

Kai Wagner has been a top performer for the Union this season, but was caught out of position several times by the pace of Buchanan.