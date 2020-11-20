Sources: Five players to miss Inter Miami's playoff match vs. Nashville SC due to COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak is set to severely hamper Inter Miami’s playoff chances heading into its playoff opener against Nashville SC.

Sources have told SBI that five Inter Miami players, including at least one starter, have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for selection in Friday night’s road postseason match against fellow expansion side Nashville SC.

The news comes as a blow for Inter Miami, which qualified for the playoffs on the last day of the regular season by beating FC Cincinnati at home by a 2-1 mark. The South Florida side finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, setting up this play-in encounter against Nashville SC at LP Field.

Inter Miami head coach Diego Alonso alluded to a potential loss of players on a conference call on Wednesday when asked about having a near full selection of players at his disposal following the announcement that Rodolfo Pizarro and a few others were cleared to play again.

“It’s always good for a coach to have all his players available, but at the same when we have had issues I think the work of the players that are behind has stood out,” said Alonso in Spanish. “(Christian) Makoun has had chances to play, (Alvas) Powell has had chancesto play, A.J. (DeLaGarza), Mikey (Ambrose), players that have been behind in the depth chart at all time but when they have played they have played well.

“That speaks to the general daily commitment of the staff, of the players, of the club for having everyone essentially at the same level. We are calm in knowing that whoever plays on Friday will do so in an incredible way.”

The development comes a day after an ESPN report highlighted new MLS guidelines that would force a team to withdraw from the playoffs due to a COVID-19 outbreak if a match could not be rescheduled. Inter Miami traveled to Nashville on Thursday night for Friday’s match, with the winner set to play the next playoff round on Tuesday.