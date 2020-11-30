Sporting KC-Minnesota United moved to Thursday

The second Western Conference Semifinal of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs has been bumped one day back.

Sporting KC’s home clash with Minnesota United has been moved to Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday. The schedule change was not related to COVID-19 and was done in accordance to a scheduling change.

The first semifinal between the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas is still scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

As part of the schedule change for SKC-Minnesota, the Western Conference Final will now take place one day later on Monday, December 7th on Fox Sports 1 to maintain a minimum of three days of rest for all clubs.

The Eastern Conference Final remains slated to take place on Sunday, December 6th at 3 p.m. ET with the Columbus Crew hosting the New England Revolution.