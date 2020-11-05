Werder Bremen will not release Sargent for USMNT duty

Josh Sargent was set to join Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. Men’s National Team squad for November friendlies, but now looks ready to stay with Werder Bremen.

The Bundesliga side announced Thursday that it will only be releasing two players for international duty due to COVID-19 travel regulations. Jiri Pavlenka and Jean-Manuel Mbom will be taking part in respective matches in Germany and will not be traveling out of the country.

Due to a regulation from the Bremen health authority, players who are returning from international risk areas must quarantine for five days. Sargent would be heading to both Swansea for a November 12th friendly against host Wales before facing Panama in Austria on November 16th. It would then see him miss out on Bremen’s November 21st Bundesliga trip to Bayern Munich.

“We spoke with our players and with the various associations. FIFA are releasing clubs from their obligation to make players available for international duty if they have to quarantine upon their return,” said Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann. “We know that the players would like to join up with their teams, but we cannot take that risk this time, given the overall situation.”

Sargent, 20, has scored two goals and added one assist in seven Bremen appearances so far this season. He has scored five goals in 12 appearances for the USMNT, but now looks set to not feature for his country until 2021.

With Sargent’s absence, the USMNT could add another player to the mix if it wants, with Aron Johannsson, Julian Green, and Emmanuel Sabbi all as potential candidates. There are four attacking players on the USMNT roster seeking its first senior caps with Giovanni Reyna and Sebastian Soto both representing at the youth level.