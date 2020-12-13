2020 MLS Cup Final: SBI Live Commentary

The whirlwind that had been the 2020 MLS season comes to a close on Saturday night with the Columbus Crew hosting reigning champion Seattle Sounders for the MLS Cup title (8:30 p.m., FOX, Unimas/TUDN).

The Sounders are searching for their third MLS Cup in five seasons, while the Crew will to add to their 2008 championship in the final match to be played at Mapfre Stadium.

The Crew will be without two of their biggest stars, Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos, with Caleb Porter turning to youngster Aidan Morris to replace Nagbe while Derrick Etienne Jr. returns from COVID-19 to step in for Santos.

The Sounders will deploy the same starting lineup from last week’s 3-2 rollercoaster win over Minnesota United.

The SBI editorial team is in Columbus for Saturday’s final and will be providing extensive coverage throughout the night, including providing regular updates here in the comments section. Feel free to join us, and share your own thoughts and opinions on the MLS Cup Final.

Enjoy the action.