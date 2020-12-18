Atlanta United hires Heinze as new head coach

Atlanta United’s search for a new head coach is over with Gabriel Heinze being announced on Friday.

Heinze signed a two-year contract with the MLS club on Friday and becomes the third head coach in franchise history. The Argentine comes to Atlanta from Velez Sarsfield, where he served as manager since 2017.

“I’m excited to be taking on this new challenge with Atlanta United,” said Heinze. “I believe that my football philosophy is aligned with the vision of the club and their structure and facilities are world-class. I can’t wait to meet the players, the staff and the fans and get to work in 2021.”

A former 18-year professional defender, Heinze earned 72 caps for his native Argentina and played for some of the biggest clubs in the world during his playing career. Heinze played for PSG, Manchester United, Newell’s Old Boys, and AS Roma among others.

The 42-year-old led Velez Sarsfield to two Copa Sudamericana qualifications and also helped the team finish as high as third in the Argentina Primeira Division.

He takes over for Stephen Glass, who was serving as interim head coach following the firing of Frank De Boer.

Atlanta United missed out on the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs and also was recently eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals by Liga MX side Club America.