Barcelona-PSG headlines UCL Round of 16 draw

Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain in the marquee match-up laid out by Monday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw.

The La Liga side may be underachieving in league play so far, but a date with former star Neymar could provide the spark they are needing. It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the famous 6-1 knockout stage victory for Barcelona over PSG back in 2017.

Liverpool will face a stern test against Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig, who impressed in the group stage with victories over both PSG and Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will look to advance as they face off with Atletico Madrid, while Weston McKennie and Juventus got a favorable draw against Portuguese side FC Porto.

Giovanni Reyna may be called to lead the Borussia Dortmund attack in a two-legged draw with Sevilla. Defending champions Bayern Munich will entertain Serie A side Lazio while Zack Steffen and Manchester City takes on Borussia Monchengladbach.

Round of 16 first legs matchups are scheduled for February 16th, 17th and 23rd, 24th. Return legs will be played on March 9th, 10th and 16th, 17th.

Here are all of the Round of 16 matchups:

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Atlético Madrid vs. Chelsea

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

FC Porto vs. Juventus

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich