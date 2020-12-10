Breaking down the possible Champions League matchups

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 field is set.

Several teams punched their tickets to the knockout stage on Wednesday following the conclusion of Matchday 6. Defending champions Bayern Munich are joined by fellow Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Borussia Monchengladbach being one of two countries to have four representatives.

13-time winners Real Madrid qualified as winners in Group B after a Matchday 6 win over Gladbach. Los Blancos are joined from La Liga by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool also won its group, edging Atalanta to the top spot in Group D. The Merseyside club also saw Manchester City and Chelsea advance to the knockout stage as winners of their respective groups.

Italy will also send three teams to the Round of 16 as well as Juventus, Lazio, and Atalanta all advanced. The Old Lady claimed top spot in Group G over Barcelona thanks to a 3-0 Matchday 6 win while Lazio and Atalanta finished as runners up in their groups.

French club Paris Saint-Germain and Portuguese side FC Porto represent the only countries that saw only one team advance from each.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea could be up against second place finishers Barcelona, RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the knockout stage after finishing as group winners. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig could face a tough Round of 16 draw with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Juventus among the possible options.

The Round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 14th at 6 a.m. EST. Round of 16 first legs matchups are scheduled for February 16th, 17th and 23rd, 24th. Return legs will be played on March 9th, 10th and 16th, 17th.

Here is a look at which opponents each team could be drawn against in the Round of 16:

Bayern Munich: Barcelona, Lazio, Sevilla, Atalanta, FC Porto.

Atletico Madrid: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid: FC Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, RB Leipzig.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG, Juventus.

Manchester City: Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Lazio, Sevilla, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid.

FC Porto: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea.

Liverpool: RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Lazio, Sevilla, FC Porto, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atletico Madrid.

Atalanta: PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Real Madrid.

Chelsea: FC Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla: PSG, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund: Barcelona, Sevilla, FC Porto, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid.

Lazio: PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.

Juventus: RB Leipzig, Sevilla, FC Porto, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG.

PSG: Barcelona, Lazio, Sevilla, FC Porto, Atalanta, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atletico Madrid.

RB Leizpig: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool.