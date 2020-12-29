FC Cincinnati acquires Matarrita from NYCFC

FC Cincinnati has acquired Costa Rican international Ronald Matarrita from New York City FC, adding quality and league experience to its backline ahead of 2021.

Matarrita joined NYCFC in 2016 ahead of the team’s sophomore season, making 121 appearances in four seasons. The trade will see NYCFC acquire up to $600k in General Allocation Money for the 26 year-old.

“Not only is he a proven talent within Major League Soccer, his strengths and player profile are a great fit for our playing philosophy at a position of need,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “We look forward to welcoming Ronald to Cincinnati and integrating him within our club.”

Replacing Andrew Gutman, who was chosen by Atlanta United, in the Re-Entry Draft, Matarrita will slot in as Cincinnati’s starting left back. Matarrita’s attacking qualities will fit well under Cincinnati Head Coach Jaap Stam, who used his fullbacks as attackers regularly in his first MLS season.

“While it’s always difficult to move on from a player who has been at the Club for so many years,” NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said. “Mata was entering the last year of his contract and the offer we received from FC Cincinnati was a significant one that continues to position us in the best possible shape heading into 2021.

NYCFC made a similar move two weeks ago, trading captain Alex Ring to Austin FC for up to $1.25 million in GAM. Both Ring and Matarrita have played crucial roles in a team that became a regular threat in the Eastern Conference, indicating a slight rebuild after a subpar 2020 season.