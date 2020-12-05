FIFA extends windows for 2022 World Cup Qualifying

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to face some major changes to its 2022 World Cup Qualifying schedule.

FIFA Council approved scheduling changes on Friday for qualification in both North and Central America. The USMNT will now be involved in three qualifying matches in each of four separate windows, a one match increase from the existing two.

September 2021, October 2021, January 2022 and March 2022, are the windows affected while the USMNT will also have one final window with two matches. While two of its opponents will be decided through a qualification process, Gregg Berhalter’s side will face Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras in two matches each (one home and one away).

The added matches in four of the final windows will likely mean extra players will be called in for international duty in order for rotation and possible injuries.

The USMNT has seen its schedule in 2020 affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which next week’s friendly vs. El Salvador will be only its fourth match in the calendar year.

Many teams have seen its schedule changed due to the pandemic, while the USMNT will have four competitions to participate in during 2021. Not only will the Americans kick off World Cup Qualifying, but they will also take part in the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, Olympic Qualifying and a possible Final Round in Tokyo, and the Concacaf Gold Cup.