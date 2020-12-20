Heath scores first WSL brace as Man United rolls

Tobin Heath delivered her best performance for Manchester United in the team’s 2020 finale on Sunday against Bristol City.

The U.S. Women’s National Team winger scored her first Women’s Super League brace as the Lady Red Devils rolled to a 6-1 win. Man United’s victory kept the team top of the WSL table heading into the second-half of the season with an 8-2-0 record so far.

Heath latched onto a bad back pass by Bristol City and showed a bit of class with a lobbed finish in the back of the net. The 32-year-old beat Sophie Baggaley before racing off to celebrate with her teammates, who led 5-1 at the time.

😍 @TobinHeath with a touch of class from outside the area! #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/C1PUG5cIOT — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 20, 2020

After scoring her first goal of the match just minutes prior, Heath was at it again to double her tally on the afternoon. She received the ball inside of the Bristol City box before cutting inside and hitting a low drive into the bottom-left corner.

Blink and she’s got another 🔥 @TobinHeath makes it a brace against Bristol City 🇺🇸 🎥 @BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/d3zpFnTS65 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 20, 2020

It was Heath’s first goalscoring performance since November 14th, a 2-2 draw with rivals Manchester City. International teammate Christen Press returned to the 18-player squad on Sunday, but finished the match as an unused substitute for Casey Stoney’s side.

Manchester United now heads into a holiday break before returning to action on January 10th at Everton.