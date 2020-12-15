Hoesen, Corona headline Austin FC's Expansion Draft selections

Austin FC took another major step towards life in MLS on Tuesday after making five selections in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft.

Danny Hoesen, Joe Corona and Brady Scott headlined the five total selections made by the expansion side, who continued a busy week of roster building.

Hoesen was the No. 1 overall selection in the draft by Austin FC. The veteran forward has tallied 23 goals and 12 assists in 105 career MLS games, with his best haul of 12 coming in 2018.

Stroud went second for Austin FC, bringing versatility to the team’s midfield for the coming season. The 23-year-old impressed in his first MLS season for the New York Red Bulls after developing nicely in the USL with Red Bulls II.

Brady Scott became Austin FC’s first goalkeeper after being selected third in the Expansion Draft. Scott joins from Nashville SC, where he was the No. 2 keeper behind Joe Willis. Scott is a former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team player who also appeared in Germany with Cologne.

Joe Corona was taken fourth by Austin FC, giving the expansion side a potential solid leader in midfield if he signs a new contract. Corona, 30, finished his second MLS season with the L.A. Galaxy in 2020, totaling 47 appearances for the Western Conference club in his time there. Corona will have options in Mexico, so it is not a given that he stays in MLS.

Kamal Miller was Austin FC’s final pick, but was immediately traded to the Montreal Impact. Austin FC acquired $225,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for the former Orlando City fullback and Canadian international.