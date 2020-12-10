Ledezma out for season after diagnosed with torn ACL

Richie Ledezma’s stock with Dutch side PSV has increased over the past few months, but the midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the current season.

PSV announced Friday that Ledezma suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Ledezma got the start for PSV at home against eliminated Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League play on Thursday, but was stretchered off in the 17th minute after trying to win possession back in midfield.

Richard Ledezma kan niet verder. De Amerikaan heeft heel veel pijn en moet zich laten vervangen. ➡ Adrian Fein. 17' #PSVOMO 0-0 pic.twitter.com/6WkWmt1QOM — PSV (@PSV) December 10, 2020

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder had made five previous combined appearances with the first team this season, registering one assist in Eredivisie play. He also made his senior debut for the USMNT in a 6-2 November friendly win over Panama in Austria earlier this fall.

The 20-year-old has played majority of the season with Jong PSV, scoring two goals and adding two assists in nine combined appearances. However, his performances were gradually increasing with PSV’s first team, and he did earn his first Eredivisie start against Sparta Rotterdam in late November.

Ledezma’s long-term absence is not only a blow for PSV, but also the USMNT who kicks off a busy 2021 schedule in January. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to begin World Cup Qualifying, Olympic Qualifying, conclude the postponed Concacaf Nations League, and also take part in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

After appearing for the USMNT in November, Ledezma is also an option for Jason Kreis’ U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, who was set to take part in the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament earlier this year before COVID-19 forced the competition to be moved to 2021.

Ledezma is the second USMNT player to have suffered a torn ACL, joining D.C. United’s Paul Arriola who was injured in February but returned to action for his club in November and for the USMNT in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over El Salvador.

PSV will learn its fate for the Europa League Round of 32 on Monday while also continuing to fight at the top of the Eredivisie table.