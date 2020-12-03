Marcinkowski replaces injured Ochoa on USMNT roster

David Ochoa has left U.S. Men’s National Team camp due to an injury and has been replaced for next week’s friendly against El Salvador.

U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski has been added to the USMNT training camp roster for the injured Ochoa. The Real Salt Lake goalkeeper has been diagnosed with a right quadriceps strain, forcing him to withdraw from contention this month.

Marcinkowski, 23, has yet to make an appearance for the USMNT, but has participated in two prior camps in May 2019 and January 2020. He competed at the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship and the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, totaling seven appearances with the Under-20’s.

The third-year MLS player has also appeared five times for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team and was scheduled to be a part of the Olympic Qualifying roster earlier this year. He joins Bill Hamid and CJ Dos Santos in the goalkeeping corps for this month’s camp.

Ochoa has only made one MLS appearance in his career with RSL and has totaled nine appearances between the U.S. U-18 and U-20 Men’s National Teams.

The USMNT will host El Salvador on December 9th at Inter Miami Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale. It will be the final match of 2020 for the USMNT, who is aiming to claim its third win out of four total matches this month.