Corona, Badji among players eligible for 2020 Expansion Draft

Austin FC has already made five acquisitions this week ahead of its first MLS season and now the expansion club will prepare for Tuesday’s 2020 MLS Expansion Draft.
16 MLS clubs released their lists of players eligible for the draft, which will see the 2020 newcomers have the chance to pick five players apiece. Teams can only lose one player each during the draft, which has seen some top names listed for selection.
Joe Corona, Dominique Badji, Marc Rzatkowski, Kamal Miller, and Jukka Raitala are just five of the numerous names left unprotected for the draft. 10 teams are exempt from this year’s draft due to the fact they saw a player taken by either Inter Miami or Nashville SC in 2019.
**Several free agent players are also eligible should Austin FC solidify a deal with them. Those players include Dom Dwyer, Wil Trapp, Warren Creavalle and CJ Sapong.
The remaining 16 teams were allowed to protect from selection up to 12 players from their respective rosters, while Homegrown players under the age of 25 and Generation Adidas players who have yet to graduate from the program are automatically protected.
Teams that also see a player taken will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. In addition, Austin FC will receive an additional sum of General Allocation Money as compensation for 10 exempt teams, protected Homegrown players, and the twelve protected players per team in the MLS Expansion Draft.
The Expansion Draft will take place on Nov. 19th at 6 p.m., streamed on MLSsoccer.com
Here’s a full list of the unprotected players for Tuesday’s Expansion Draft:
Chicago Fire
- Michael Azira **
- Brandt Bronico
- Elliot Collier
- Johan Kappelhof
- Wyatt Omsberg
- CJ Sapong **
- Boris Sekulic
- Connor Sparrow
Colorado Rapids
- Steven Beitashour
- Nicolas Benezet
- Niki Jackson
- Nicolas Mezquida
- Drew Moor
- Andre Rawls
- Collen Warner
FC Dallas
- Francis Atuahene
- Nkosi Burgess
- Santiago Mosquera
- Reto Ziegler
- Kyle Zobeck
D.C. United
- Mohammed Abu
- Frederic Brillant
- Earl Edwards Jr. **
- Oniel Fisher **
- Felipe Martins **
- Yordy Reyna
- Gelmin Rivas
- Chris Seitz **
- Axel Sjoberg
Houston Dynamo
- Kyle Adams
- Jose Bizama
- Victor Cabrera **
- Cody Cropper **
- Maynor Figueroa **
- Alejandro Fuenmayor
- Boniek Garcia **
- Nico Lemoine
- Mauro Manotas
- Ronaldo Pena
- Michael Salazar **
- Kiki Struna
- Wilfried Zahibo
L.A. Galaxy
- David Bingham **
- Joe Corona
- Emil Cuello
- Rolf Feltscher
- Yony Gonzalez
- Giancarlo Gonzalez
- Emiliano Insua
- Perry Kitchen **
- Joergen Skjelvik
- Justin Vom Steeg
- Gordon Wild
Inter Miami
- George Acosta
- Juan Agudelo **
- Mikey Ambrose **
- Jay Chapman
- A.J. DeLaGarza **
- Federico Higuain **
- Jerome Kiesewetter
- Christian Makoun
- Alvas Powell **
- Jairo Quinteros
- Luis Robles **
- Brek Shea **
- Wil Trapp **
- Denso Ulysse
Montreal Impact
- Rudy Camacho
- Jorge Corrales
- Clement Diop
- Rod Fanni
- Anthony Jackson-Hamel **
- Bojan Krkic
- Orji Okwonkwo
- Jukka Raitala
- Steeven Saba
- Shamit Shome
- Maxi Urruti
Nashville SC
- David Accam
- Jalil Anibaba
- Dominique Badji
- Brayan Beckeles
- CJ Cochran
- Abu Danladi
- Tanner Dietrich
- Luke Haakenson
- Matt LeGrassa
- Cameron Lancaster
- Eric Miller
- Miguel Nazarit
- Elliot Panicco
- Brady Scott
- Ken Tribbett
- Taylor Washington
- Alan Wynn
New York Red Bulls
- Mandela Egbo
- David Jensen
- Chris Lema
- Kendall McIntosh
- Ryan Meara
- Sean Nealis
- Jason Pendant
- Marc Rzatkowski
- Patrick Seagrist
- Jared Stroud
- Amro Tarek
- Samuel Tetteh
Orlando City
- Matheus Aias
- Tesho Akindele
- Alex Alvarado
- Josue Colman
- Alex De John
- Joey DeZart
- Dom Dwyer **
- Kamal Miller
- Santiago Patino
- Robinho
- Oriol Rosell
- Brian Rowe **
- Kyle Smith
Philadelphia Union
- Joe Bendik **
- Aurelien Collin **
- Warren Creavalle **
- Ilsinho
- Michee Ngalina
- Matej Oravec
- Andrew Wooten
Real Salt Lake
- Alvin Jones
- Zac MacMath
- Ashtone Morgan
- Luke Mulholland **
- Nedum Onuoha
- Justin Portillo
- Andrew Putna
- Giuseppe Rossi
San Jose Earthquakes
- Matt Bersano
- Eric Calvillo
- Luis Felipe
- Danny Hoesen
- Guram Kashia
- Paul Marie
- Vako Qazaishvili
- Jack Skahan
Toronto FC
- Laurent Ciman **
- Tsubasa Endoh
- Tony Gallacher
- Erickson Gallardo
- Justin Morrow
- Patrick Mullins
- Pablo Piatti
- Kevin Silva
- Eriq Zavaleta **
Vancouver Whitecaps
- Derek Cornelius
- Jasser Khmiri
- Bryan Meredith **
- David Milinkovic
- Fredy Montero **
- Andy Rose **
