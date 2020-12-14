Corona, Badji among players eligible for 2020 Expansion Draft

Austin FC has already made five acquisitions this week ahead of its first MLS season and now the expansion club will prepare for Tuesday’s 2020 MLS Expansion Draft.

16 MLS clubs released their lists of players eligible for the draft, which will see the 2020 newcomers have the chance to pick five players apiece. Teams can only lose one player each during the draft, which has seen some top names listed for selection.

Joe Corona, Dominique Badji, Marc Rzatkowski, Kamal Miller, and Jukka Raitala are just five of the numerous names left unprotected for the draft. 10 teams are exempt from this year’s draft due to the fact they saw a player taken by either Inter Miami or Nashville SC in 2019.

**Several free agent players are also eligible should Austin FC solidify a deal with them. Those players include Dom Dwyer, Wil Trapp, Warren Creavalle and CJ Sapong.

The remaining 16 teams were allowed to protect from selection up to 12 players from their respective rosters, while Homegrown players under the age of 25 and Generation Adidas players who have yet to graduate from the program are automatically protected.

Teams that also see a player taken will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. In addition, Austin FC will receive an additional sum of General Allocation Money as compensation for 10 exempt teams, protected Homegrown players, and the twelve protected players per team in the MLS Expansion Draft.

The Expansion Draft will take place on Nov. 19th at 6 p.m., streamed on MLSsoccer.com

Here’s a full list of the unprotected players for Tuesday’s Expansion Draft:

Chicago Fire

Michael Azira **

Brandt Bronico

Elliot Collier

Johan Kappelhof

Wyatt Omsberg

CJ Sapong **

Boris Sekulic

Connor Sparrow

Colorado Rapids

Steven Beitashour

Nicolas Benezet

Niki Jackson

Nicolas Mezquida

Drew Moor

Andre Rawls

Collen Warner

FC Dallas

Francis Atuahene

Nkosi Burgess

Santiago Mosquera

Reto Ziegler

Kyle Zobeck

D.C. United

Mohammed Abu

Frederic Brillant

Earl Edwards Jr. **

Oniel Fisher **

Felipe Martins **

Yordy Reyna

Gelmin Rivas

Chris Seitz **

Axel Sjoberg

Houston Dynamo

Kyle Adams

Jose Bizama

Victor Cabrera **

Cody Cropper **

Maynor Figueroa **

Alejandro Fuenmayor

Boniek Garcia **

Nico Lemoine

Mauro Manotas

Ronaldo Pena

Michael Salazar **

Kiki Struna

Wilfried Zahibo

L.A. Galaxy

David Bingham **

Joe Corona

Emil Cuello

Rolf Feltscher

Yony Gonzalez

Giancarlo Gonzalez

Emiliano Insua

Perry Kitchen **

Joergen Skjelvik

Justin Vom Steeg

Gordon Wild

Inter Miami

George Acosta

Juan Agudelo **

Mikey Ambrose **

Jay Chapman

A.J. DeLaGarza **

Federico Higuain **

Jerome Kiesewetter

Christian Makoun

Alvas Powell **

Jairo Quinteros

Luis Robles **

Brek Shea **

Wil Trapp **

Denso Ulysse

Montreal Impact

Rudy Camacho

Jorge Corrales

Clement Diop

Rod Fanni

Anthony Jackson-Hamel **

Bojan Krkic

Orji Okwonkwo

Jukka Raitala

Steeven Saba

Shamit Shome

Maxi Urruti

Nashville SC

David Accam

Jalil Anibaba

Dominique Badji

Brayan Beckeles

CJ Cochran

Abu Danladi

Tanner Dietrich

Luke Haakenson

Matt LeGrassa

Cameron Lancaster

Eric Miller

Miguel Nazarit

Elliot Panicco

Brady Scott

Ken Tribbett

Taylor Washington

Alan Wynn

New York Red Bulls

Mandela Egbo

David Jensen

Chris Lema

Kendall McIntosh

Ryan Meara

Sean Nealis

Jason Pendant

Marc Rzatkowski

Patrick Seagrist

Jared Stroud

Amro Tarek

Samuel Tetteh

Orlando City

Matheus Aias

Tesho Akindele

Alex Alvarado

Josue Colman

Alex De John

Joey DeZart

Dom Dwyer **

Kamal Miller

Santiago Patino

Robinho

Oriol Rosell

Brian Rowe **

Kyle Smith

Philadelphia Union

Joe Bendik **

Aurelien Collin **

Warren Creavalle **

Ilsinho

Michee Ngalina

Matej Oravec

Andrew Wooten

Real Salt Lake

Alvin Jones

Zac MacMath

Ashtone Morgan

Luke Mulholland **

Nedum Onuoha

Justin Portillo

Andrew Putna

Giuseppe Rossi

San Jose Earthquakes

Matt Bersano

Eric Calvillo

Luis Felipe

Danny Hoesen

Guram Kashia

Paul Marie

Vako Qazaishvili

Jack Skahan

Toronto FC

Laurent Ciman **

Tsubasa Endoh

Tony Gallacher

Erickson Gallardo

Justin Morrow

Patrick Mullins

Pablo Piatti

Kevin Silva

Eriq Zavaleta **

Vancouver Whitecaps