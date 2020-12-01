Perea replaces Amaya on USMNT roster due to positive COVID-19 test

Frankie Amaya will not be a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final match of 2020.

After originally being selected by Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday Amaya has tested positive for COVID-19. Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea will replace Amaya on the 22 player roster for the December 9th friendly against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Amaya is currently in isolation and observing the appropriate quarantine protocols,” a statement read. “His positive test came during U.S. Soccer’s camp arrival testing procedures and all of his pre-arrival tests were negative.”

The 20-year-old Perea joined Orlando City SC in 2020 on a one-year loan from Atlético Nacional in Colombia. He made 23 appearances for the Lions this season, with 11 of those being starts.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Perea is a dual citizen of the United States and Colombia. He started all five matches for Colombia at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and would require a one-time change to represent the United States in international competition.

The USMNT will look to end 2020 on a winning note, in its first head-to-head showdown with El Salvador since 2017.