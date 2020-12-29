Report: Mark McKenzie heading to Belgian club Genk

Mark McKenzie went into the offseason considered one of the Major League Soccer standouts most likely to secure a winter transfer to Europe, and now it appears the young U.S. Men’s National Team defender has found his next club.

McKenzie is set to make a move to Belgian club KRC Genk, according to a Tuesday report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 21-year-old American centerback had been drawing interest from clubs around Europe in recent weeks, including Scottish power Celtic, but the Union have apparently come to terms with Genk.

A starter in each of the 22 regular-season matches he played in this year, McKenzie was a key piece in the Union’s capture of the 2020 Supporters’ Shield. He not only helped the team raise its first significant piece of silverware, but finished the campaign with two goals and three assists.

The central defender, who also made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in 2020, would become the second Union starter to move to Europe if the deal is made official. Young midfielder Brenden Aaronson signed with Austrian outfit RB Salzburg earlier this year, and is scheduled to join his new team in January.

Beginning in 2018, McKenzie has spent the past three seasons with the Union. He has played 48 regular season games in that stretch, starting 46 of them.