Reports: Liverpool among several clubs linked with Balogun

Folarin Balogun has yet to sign a new contract with Premier League side Arsenal and reportedly could be on his way out of the London-based club if a move isn’t completed in the near future.

Defending EPL champions Liverpool are one of several clubs that are reportedly targeting Balogun’s services, several outlets reported. Balogun’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in June 2021 and no contract extension has yet been offered by the Gunners.

The New York native has bounced between Arsenal’s first team and Under-23 side this season, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 17 combined appearances. Balogun has recorded two goals of his goals in the UEFA Europa League group stage, and recently featured in a 4-1 Carabao Cup quarterfinals loss to Manchester City.

Balogun, 19, has represented the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team in the past, but is also eligible to represent England on the international level after featuring for three of the Three Lions’ youth teams. Balogun made his England U-20 debut back in October.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted before that he wanted Balogun to remain with the club, along with the midfielder’s interest in staying. However, with six months to go on his current deal, Balogun could be keen to move elsewhere whether it be in January or next summer.

“Well we’re having some discussions with the player. He knows that we want to retain him at the club,” said Arteta earlier this month. “We know that the length of his contract at the moment is an issue but we’re trying to resolve it the best possible way. We want him to stay. “He said to me that he wants to stay at the club hopefully we can reach an agreement and extend his contract.”

Balogun has yet to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners this season, but could cross that off his list this week at Brighton & Hove Albion.