SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Chris Mueller

Chris Mueller made his senior debut for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Wednesday and turned in the type of performance should ensure it won’t be the last USMNT appearance for the Orlando City winger.

Mueller scored twice and also registered two assists on his way to an SBI USMNT Man of the Match performance in Wednesday’s 6-0 rout over El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale.

Mueller’s fast start in a USMNT shirt got underway in the 17th minute as he set up Arriola for the opening goal. The breakout winger continued his strong first half with his first goal in the 20th minute, setting up and hitting a low drive into the bottom-left corner.

The 22-year-old netted his second goal of the match in the 25th minute, getting on the end of Julian Araujo’s long cross and sending a diving header past Henry Hernandez. Mueller’s terrific performance was capped off with his second assist, sending a low ball into the box for Ayo Akinola to score his first senior goal.

Mueller continued to be a threat for the streaky El Salvador backline as the match continued, helping the USMNT add a sixth goal in the second-half and come close to adding even more.

Mueller beat out Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget and Brenden Aaronson for Man of the Match honors.

