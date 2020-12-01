USSF, USWNT agree to part of equality lawsuit

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s long fight for equality has taken a positive step forward after an agreement with U.S. Soccer on Tuesday.

U.S. Soccer announced that it has agreed to resolve the non-compensation related claims raised in current litigation between the USWNT players and the Federation. Both parties filed in court a proposed settlement by which U.S. Soccer has agreed to implement various policies regarding working conditions for the USWNT team related to hotel accommodations, staffing, venues, and travel.

The USWNT’s push for equal pay though still remains unresolved for the time being.

“This is an important and welcomed moment for U.S. Soccer and the Women’s National Team players,”U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said. “Earlier this year, I stepped into the role as President, and shortly after we hired Will Wilson as our new CEO. We, and the rest of the leadership team at U.S. Soccer, are focused on taking a new approach at the Federation in handling all matters.”

“I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of U.S. Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT. This settlement is good news for everyone and I believe will serve as a springboard for continued progress.”

The USWNT is now likely to proceed with an appeal of the court’s ruling on May 1st, 2020. Contract options are still on the table for the USWNT and U.S. Soccer to consider going forward.

“As a former USWNT player, I can promise you that I am committed to equality between the USWNT and USMNT,” Cone said. “My goal is, and has always been, to come to a resolution on all equal pay matters and inspire a new era of collaboration, partnership and trust between the USWNT and the Federation.”

“Just as important, we want to work with the USWNT on growing women’s soccer here in the United States and across the globe. Part of this is encouraging FIFA to invest equally in the men’s and women’s game, including increasing the World Cup prize money. I will lend my voice and efforts to making this happen not only for the USWNT, but for all women’s national team players and everyone who believes in the women’s game throughout the world.”

The USWNT’s 2020 schedule recently came to an end with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands last week. 2021 will be a busy year for the USWNT with its pending equal pay lawsuit still open and the rescheduled Olympic Games set to take place in Japan.