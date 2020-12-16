Weah's hot streak continues with goal in Lille win

Timothy Weah is back fit for French side Lille and is delivered his latest goalscoring performance for the club on Wednesday.

Weah scored his first Ligue 1 goal of the season, closing out a 2-0 road victory over Dijon. The win was not only Lille’s third in a row in league play, but it also propelled them to top of the standings heading into this weekend’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old forward came on as a second-half substitute for the visitors, and made the most of his time on the pitch. Weah took advantage of an error from Dijon defender Bruno Manga and delivered the final blow in an important road victory.

Weah hit a missile into the top corner before racing off to celebrate his first league goal for the club with his teammates. It was his second goal in his last three appearances across all competitions after scoring against Celtic in last week’s Europa League group stage finale.

Despite being limited to only one start so far this season, Weah’s commitment and hard work was praised by manager Christophe Galtier after the final whistle.

“Timothy is coming out of a tough season and he doesn’t have a lot of playing time,” Galtier said post match. “He works a lot, he is very respectful of choices. He puts determination in the sessions, he shows himself when he comes home, like against Prague But also against Celtic with one goal, and one more tonight. We all know his potential, we see it in every practice.”

Weah will look to make his first league start of the season against his former club PSG on Sunday.