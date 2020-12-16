Weah's hot streak continues with goal in Lille win

Timothy Weah is back fit for French side Lille and is delivered his latest goalscoring performance for the club on Wednesday.
Weah scored his first Ligue 1 goal of the season, closing out a 2-0 road victory over Dijon. The win was not only Lille’s third in a row in league play, but it also propelled them to top of the standings heading into this weekend’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 20-year-old forward came on as a second-half substitute for the visitors, and made the most of his time on the pitch. Weah took advantage of an error from Dijon defender Bruno Manga and delivered the final blow in an important road victory.
Absolute stunner from Tim Weah today for @LOSC_EN!
🤩🤩
(@beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/2ltLvYmD0n
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 16, 2020
Weah hit a missile into the top corner before racing off to celebrate his first league goal for the club with his teammates. It was his second goal in his last three appearances across all competitions after scoring against Celtic in last week’s Europa League group stage finale.
Despite being limited to only one start so far this season, Weah’s commitment and hard work was praised by manager Christophe Galtier after the final whistle.
“Timothy is coming out of a tough season and he doesn’t have a lot of playing time,” Galtier said post match. “He works a lot, he is very respectful of choices. He puts determination in the sessions, he shows himself when he comes home, like against Prague But also against Celtic with one goal, and one more tonight. We all know his potential, we see it in every practice.”
Weah will look to make his first league start of the season against his former club PSG on Sunday.
He is still 20 and scored goals for PSG Celtic and now Lille. Hopefully he rounds into form and can break into the starting 11.
Athletically he has always looked good and his ability to strike a shot is excellent. He is still young and I think his tactical awareness has trailed his physical tools, but tactical awareness is an area that, I think, grows rapidly when a player is 18 to 23. It will be fun to see how things progress.
Looking forward to Weah’s continued development. He’s shown he has the skills, just needs games to build his consistency and fitness. Last couple games should have helped his confidence and will hopefully lead to more minutes.