Weston McKennie voted U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

Weston McKennie has had quite the year, and it just got even better.

U.S. Soccer announced on Friday that McKennie was named the 2020 Male Player of Year for the first time in his career. McKennie beat out Christian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest, and three other finalists after racking up 44 percent of the overall vote for the award.

“I want to thank everyone for this huge honor. It’s been a journey, especially through these difficult times during the pandemic,” McKennie said in a prepared statement. “Our fans have stuck with us throughout and we really appreciate it. Hopefully in 2021 we can have many more memories together.”

While participation at the international level was limited due to coronavirus pandemic, McKennie has enjoyed an outstanding the year at the club level. He was a regular starter for German Bundesliga side Schalke before transferring to Italian powerhouse Juventus, for whom he has started both Serie A and UEFA Champions League matches.

The 22-year-old McKennie made a combined 29 appearances for Schalke and Juventus this year. He scored four goals and delivered two assists in those games. With the USMNT, McKennie featured twice, playing in the goal-less draw with Wales and the 6-2 rout of Panama last month.

Pulisic, who had won the award in two of the past three years, finished second with 27 percent of the vote. Sergino Dest finished third with 14 percent. Tyler Adams, Jordan Morris and Gyasi Zardes were also finalists for the award.