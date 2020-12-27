Wondolowski re-signs with Earthquakes for 2021 season

Chris Wondolowski saw his 2020 MLS season come to a disappointing end with the San Jose Earthquakes, but will return for another crack at winning an MLS Cup title with the club.

The Earthquakes announced Friday that Wondolowski signed a one-year contract for the 2021 season. MLS’ all-time leading goalscorer with 166 goals, Wondolowski will remain with the club he’s spent most of his entire career to date with.

“2020 will certainly be a year we never forget. And while the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said in a club release. “I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose. The fans have consistently supported me through the ups and downs and I’d always regret not properly saying goodbye.”

The 37-year-old led the Quakes in goals this past season with seven, helping them return to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. Wondolowski previously stated that the 2020 season would be his last, but then factors around the COVID-19 pandemic affected those plans.

Along with holding numerous league records, Wondolowksi leads the Earthquakes in appearances (344), starts (304) and minutes played (27,555). His best haul came in 2012 when he registered 27 goals for the club, and he’s also helped the Quakes to a pair of Supporters’ Shield titles in 2005 and 2012.

His return is a major boost for the Quakes attack who already saw fellow striker Danny Hoesen depart for Austin FC.