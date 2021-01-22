2021 Concacaf Champions League draw set for February, Round of 16 for April

The 2021 Concacaf Champions League is slated to kick off this April with 16 teams beginning their quest for federation supremacy.

Concacaf confirmed on Friday the Round of 16 draw date and overall match dates for the 2021 edition. The tournament, which usually starts in mid-February each year, will now start in April due to scheduling and travel challenges associated with the pandemic.

“Despite significant challenges last year, the 2020 edition of the SCCL was a major highlight for Concacaf and for club football in the region,”said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani. It included great matchups which fans enjoyed in record numbers both in attendance in the early rounds and on TV throughout the tournament.”

All 16 clubs will learn their opponents on February 10th for April’s Round of 16 at a draw event in Miami, Florida. The United States and Mexico will have the largest contingent of clubs in the tournament, with each nation sending four qualified teams.

The Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals will all be played over two legs while the Final will be played as a single leg. The host for the single leg final will be the highest performing club in the earlier rounds of the 2021 SCCL, based on wins, draws and, if required, goal difference.

Liga MX side Tigres is the defending champions after downing MLS club LAFC in the 2020 final last December.

Here’s a rundown of the match dates and qualified teams:

2021 SCCL Match Dates

Draw: February 10

Round of 16: April 6-8 (first leg) and April 13-15 (second leg)

Quarterfinals: April 27-29 (first leg) and May 4-6 (second leg)

Semifinals: August 10-12 (first leg) and August 24-26 (second leg)

Final: October 26-28 (single leg)

Qualified Clubs:

Canada: Forge FC or Toronto FC* (The winner of the Canadian Championship will represent Canada).