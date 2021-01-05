2021 Generation adidas class takes shape, with Clemson's Mayaka leading group

The 2021 MLS Draft is still more than two weeks away, but the identities of some of the top prospects available are coming into focus, with Major League Soccer closing in on the bulk of its Generation Adidas class.

Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka, Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira and Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris are set to sign as members of the 2021 MLS Generation adidas class, sources have confirmed to SBI.

A fourth Generation adidas target, Stanford forward Ousseni Bouda, has turned down a Generation adidas offer from MLS.

Mayaka has emerged as the leading candidate to be selected first overall by Austin FC when the 2021 MLS Draft takes place on January 21. The Kenyan sophomore central midfielder was ACC Freshman of the year in 2019 and helped lead Clemson to the 2020 ACC Championship.

Pereira is fresh off a sophomore campaign that saw him play seven matches with Virginia Tech after a standout freshman season in 2019. The Venezuelan-born central midfielder

Harris is a sophomore who registered four goals and two assists for Wake Forest in 2020. The England-born striker earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2019.

Though the current group of Generation Adidas signings stands at three, there is a good chance one or two more players will be added to the group before the draft. University of Washington defender Ethan Bartlow and Marshall forward Milo Joseph lead the crop potential candidates for GA deals.