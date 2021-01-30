Altidore to miss USMNT friendly vs. T&T, Turner and Robinson to start

Jozy Altidore took part in his first U.S. Men’s National Team camp since 2019 in January, but he will be waiting a while longer to make his first actual USMNT appearance since the 2019 Gold Cup final.

Altidore won’t play in the USMNT’s friendly against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday (7p.m., FS1), USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Saturday. Berhalter cited a minor injury Altidore picked up during camp as the reason, but also clarified that Altidore could have played if the team needed him to play.

Altidore’s absence means most likely that Orlando City striker Daryl Dike will get the nod up top for the USMNT, though FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira is another option for Berhalter.

Berhalter also confirmed that Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson will get the start in central defense alongside Aaron Long. Berhalter cited the desire to give Robinson some experience ahead of Olympic qualifying, which Robinson is expected to play a key part in as one of the leading players in the U.S. Under-23 national team setup.

Berhalter didn’t reveal his full starting lineup, but the USMNT squad that faces T&T should have several U-23 eligible players, including Jackson Yueill, either Kyle Duncan or Aaron Herrera and Sam Vines leading candidates to start.

Long’s inclusion comes amid rampant transfer rumors linking him with multiple English clubs, including Liverpool. Long and Paul Arriola, who is also the subject of transfer rumors, both sided-stepped questions about potential transfers when they addressed the media on Saturday.

In less surprising lineup news, Berhalter confirmed that New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will start in what will be his USMNT debut.

LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo will also miss Sunday’s match after having arrived in camp late due to an unidentified illness.

What do you think of the news? Excited to see what Daryl Dike can do? See Miles Robinson being a competitor for a starting role in World Cup qualifying?

Share your thoughts below.