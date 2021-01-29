Arsenal-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Arsenal is on a 5-0-1 hot streak in Premier League play, and will look to take a step closer to the top four with a win against Manchester United in the most high-profile offering in This Weekend’s Soccer on TV. ‘
The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to Sheffield United, and can’t afford to drop points again, not with Manchester City on a roll. A win won’t come easy though against an Arsenal side brimming with confidence.
American fans will be tuning into the Werder Bremen-Schalke clash, not to see two teams from the bottom half of the Bundesliga table, but to see two leading candidates for the starting USMNT striker role do battle, as Josh Sargent and Matthew Hoppe work to build their cases to be Gregg Berhalter’s chosen striker.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Arsenal vs. Manchester United. The Gunners are rolling, and Red Devils looking to rebound after a terrible loss. Expect goals.
2. Atalanta vs. Lazio. This should be the most wide-open and entertaining match of the weekend, with Lazio in stellar form and Atalanta coming off a thrashing of AC Milan.
3. RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer Munich has run away from the pack, but the battle for second place remains wide open, and RB Leipzig needs this one to halt its recent slide.
4. West Ham United vs. Liverpool. Did the win against Tottenham awaken the Reds, or will West Ham expose Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities?
5. Werder Bremen vs. Schalke. Josh Sargent vs. Matthew Hoppe is the battle American fans will hope to see, even if neither is guaranteed to start. Either way, this is the game most likely to produce a goal by an American.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Mainz 05
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Fiorentina
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Bordeaux
Liga MX
Postp. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Monterrey
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
Australian W-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
Primera A
8 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Envigado
EFL Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs AFC Bournemouth
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs East Bengal
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Galatasaray
Primera Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Fénix vs Plaza Colonia
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Newcastle United
10 a.m. -Peacock – Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Manchester City vs Sheffield United
10 a.m. -Peacock – West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Manchester United
3 p.m. – Peacock – Southampton vs Aston Villa
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Borussia M’gladbach
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen
La Liga
8 a.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Eibar vs Sevilla
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Levante
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Elche
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Milan
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Benevento
Primeira Liga
10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs Famalicão
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Boavista
Ligue 1
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs Lens
Copa Libertadores
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Santos
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs Juárez
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Querétaro
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Toluca
Australian A-League
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne Victory
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Macarthur vs Sydney FC
5:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United
Primera A
6:05 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira
8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Junior vs América de Cali
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Middlesbrough
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs NorthEast United
Eredivisie
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Hatayspor
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Rizespor
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock – Chelsea vs Burnley
9 a.m. -Peacock – Leicester City vs Leeds United
11:30 a.m. -Peacock – West Ham United vs Liverpool
2:15 p.m. -Peacock – Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Köln vs Arminia Bielefeld
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs Freiburg
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Deportivo Alavés
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Genoa
9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs Lazio
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Sassuolo
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Parma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Roma vs Hellas Verona
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Nîmes
9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lorient vs PSG
Men’s International Friendly
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Trinidad and Tobago
Primeira Liga
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Marítimo
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Atlas
8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs América
Australian A-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
2:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets
Primera A
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportes Tolima vs La Equidad
7:40 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Bucaramanga vs Medellín
Primera A
7 p.m. –fuboTV – Manta vs Barcelona
FA Women’s Super League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur
9:30 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Everton vs Manchester United
Bundesliga 2
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Karlsruher SC
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters
African Nations Championship
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Morocco vs Zambia
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Guinea vs Rwanda
Liga de Expansión MX
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tepatitlán vs Tampico Madero
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Heerenveen
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs PSV
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Ajax
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Trabzonspor
Primera Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Danubio vs Peñarol
