Arsenal-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Arsenal is on a 5-0-1 hot streak in Premier League play, and will look to take a step closer to the top four with a win against Manchester United in the most high-profile offering in This Weekend’s Soccer on TV. ‘

The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to Sheffield United, and can’t afford to drop points again, not with Manchester City on a roll. A win won’t come easy though against an Arsenal side brimming with confidence.

American fans will be tuning into the Werder Bremen-Schalke clash, not to see two teams from the bottom half of the Bundesliga table, but to see two leading candidates for the starting USMNT striker role do battle, as Josh Sargent and Matthew Hoppe work to build their cases to be Gregg Berhalter’s chosen striker.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Arsenal vs. Manchester United. The Gunners are rolling, and Red Devils looking to rebound after a terrible loss. Expect goals.

2. Atalanta vs. Lazio. This should be the most wide-open and entertaining match of the weekend, with Lazio in stellar form and Atalanta coming off a thrashing of AC Milan.

3. RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer Munich has run away from the pack, but the battle for second place remains wide open, and RB Leipzig needs this one to halt its recent slide.

4. West Ham United vs. Liverpool. Did the win against Tottenham awaken the Reds, or will West Ham expose Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities?

5. Werder Bremen vs. Schalke. Josh Sargent vs. Matthew Hoppe is the battle American fans will hope to see, even if neither is guaranteed to start. Either way, this is the game most likely to produce a goal by an American.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Mainz 05

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Fiorentina

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Bordeaux

Liga MX

Postp. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Monterrey

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Envigado

EFL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs AFC Bournemouth

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs East Bengal

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Galatasaray

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Fénix vs Plaza Colonia

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. -Peacock – Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Manchester City vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. -Peacock – West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Manchester United

3 p.m. – Peacock – Southampton vs Aston Villa

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bayern München vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Borussia M’gladbach

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen

La Liga

8 a.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Eibar vs Sevilla

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Levante

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Elche

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Milan

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Benevento

Primeira Liga

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs Famalicão

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Boavista

Ligue 1

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs Lens

Copa Libertadores

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Santos

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs Juárez

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Querétaro

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Toluca

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne Victory

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Macarthur vs Sydney FC

5:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

Primera A

6:05 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Junior vs América de Cali

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Middlesbrough

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs NorthEast United

Eredivisie

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Hatayspor

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Rizespor

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock – Chelsea vs Burnley

9 a.m. -Peacock – Leicester City vs Leeds United

11:30 a.m. -Peacock – West Ham United vs Liverpool

2:15 p.m. -Peacock – Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Köln vs Arminia Bielefeld

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs Freiburg

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Deportivo Alavés

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Genoa

9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs Lazio

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Sassuolo

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Parma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Roma vs Hellas Verona

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Nîmes

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lorient vs PSG

Men’s International Friendly

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Trinidad and Tobago

Primeira Liga

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Marítimo

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Atlas

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs América

Australian A-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix

2:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Perth Glory

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

Primera A

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportes Tolima vs La Equidad

7:40 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Bucaramanga vs Medellín

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Manta vs Barcelona

FA Women’s Super League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

9:30 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Everton vs Manchester United

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Karlsruher SC

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

African Nations Championship

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Morocco vs Zambia

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Guinea vs Rwanda

Liga de Expansión MX

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tepatitlán vs Tampico Madero

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Heerenveen

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs PSV

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs Ajax

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Trabzonspor

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Danubio vs Peñarol