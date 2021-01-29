Aston Villa loans Vassilev to Cheltenham Town

Indiana Vassilev’s time at Burton Albion didn’t work out to the fullest, but the American forward will now aim to end his season on a high note in the EFL League Two.

Cheltenham Town announced Friday that it has acquired Vassilev on loan for the remainder of the league season. Vassilev recently returned to parent club Aston Villa on Thursday, but was loaned back out in hopes of gaining playing time elsewhere.

Vassilev joined Burton Albion in September and quickly became a starter under then-manager Jake Buxton. The Georgia native made 12 combined appearances for the League One side, with eight of them being starts, but he failed to score or assist during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

Buxton was fired before the end of 2020 and Vassilev only made a four-minute cameo under new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank back on January 4th.

Vassilev, a U.S. Youth National Team forward, has appeared seven combined times for the Villains in his senior career to date. The 19-year-old seemed unlikely to feature for the in-form Villains this Premier League season and will now look to play a role in Cheltenham Town’s promotion push.