Burton Albion ends Vassilev's loan spell early, forward returns to Aston Villa

Indiana Vassilev look destined to play a major part for EFL League One side Burton Albion this season, but has returned to Birmingham on Thursday.

Aston Villa announced that Vassilev’s loan spell has been ended early, with the American forward now back at his parent club. Vassilev’s loan was set to run until June 2021, but Burton Albion opted to send the 19-year-old back to Villa Park.

“We thank Indiana for his contributions during his time at Burton Albion and wish him well for the future,” a club statement from Burton Albion said.

Vassilev joined Burton Albion in September and quickly became a starter under then-manager Jake Buxton. The Georgia native made 12 combined appearances, with eight of them being starts, but he failed to score or assist during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

Buxton was fired before the end of 2020 and Vassilev only made a four-minute cameo under new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank back on January 4th.

Vassilev, a U.S. Youth National Team forward, has appeared seven combined times for the Villains in his senior career to date. It is undecided whether or not Villa will loan Vassilev back out prior to Monday’s Transfer Window or keep him for the remainder of the league season.