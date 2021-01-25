Chelsea fires manager Frank Lampard, Tuchel reportedly the favorite to replace him

A slump that saw Chelsea go from title contenders to ninth place in the English Premier League after spending big in the summer transfer window has cost club legend Frank Lampard his job.
Chelsea fired Lampard on Monday, one day after the club posted a 3-1 win against Luton Town in FA Cup ation. The Blues had struggled for consistency in Lampard’s second season, enduring a slump that began in December and led to a slide down to ninth place with 29 points earned through 19 matches.
“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club,” a club statement read. “However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.
“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.”
Lampard took over as manager heading into the 2019-20 season and helped Chelsea clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League. The former star midfielder also helped Chelsea reach the FA Cup Final before losing to London rivals Arsenal in the Final last August.
Chelsea advanced to the Round of 16 of the current UEFA Champions League, but hit a slump in December after a 14-match unbeaten run early in the campaign. The Blues have conceded the second-most goals in the current top 10, and managed just two wins in Chelsea’s past eight Premier League matches.
With Lampard gone, former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is being reported as a potential replacement. Tuchel was recently fired by Paris Saint-Germain in December after a disappointing showing to start the season, a move that came despite Tuchel having led PSG to the UEFA Champions League final in August, which PSG lost to Bayern Munich.
Chelsea resumes league play against Wolves and Burnley over the next week, with a difficult February looming that will include matches against Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as a Round of 16 matchup against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
I learned all I needed to know about Chelsea’s culture when I found out that the players didn’t talk to Pulisic his first day when he got on the bus. It seems so cut-throat and the players don’t look happy. How could you be when you know they’re constantly shopping for players to replace you? I also didn’t have the best feeling about Lampard years ago when he came to MLS and basically just disrespected it by delaying forever and just playing a few games. And then his childish words for Klopp on the sidelines earlier this year… Usually I’m not a big culture/leadership guy but in this case I think you can’t ignore it. Tuchel seems like a positive guy.
Seems a little rash to me. Isn’t Arsenal having the same growing pains with their recently retired player turned manager – Arteta? And Juventus with Pirlo? I’ve never followed Chelsea much other than really not liking the club but thinking about it…the club is a literal couching carousel isn’t?
Honestly 2 months of sacrificing your best attacking player (Pulisic) by playing him out of position (decreasing his confidence) so that your pet (Mount) can be in the squad every day alone should have been enough to justify sacking even when they were getting good results (though looking shaky while doing it). The football has been dreadful, his tactics and squad selection questionable at best, and now there are reports that he had lost the locker room. He spent over 200 Mil in the off season but still couldn’t fix them at the back. All of that and a fickle owner means Frank had to go. Good riddance as far as I’m concerned.
Like I said I don’t follow Chelsea too closely so critiquing tactics isn’t for me. But it does seem Pulisic has been basically made of glass so I guess any coach would be wary of throwing him out there too many consecutive 90s. I do get when a coach loses the lockerroom. If that’s the case then it seems more understandable. But when players are at a club where the coach gets the boot whenever they are not feeling it…not a good way to run a club.