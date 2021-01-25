Chelsea fires manager Frank Lampard, Tuchel reportedly the favorite to replace him

A slump that saw Chelsea go from title contenders to ninth place in the English Premier League after spending big in the summer transfer window has cost club legend Frank Lampard his job.

Chelsea fired Lampard on Monday, one day after the club posted a 3-1 win against Luton Town in FA Cup ation. The Blues had struggled for consistency in Lampard’s second season, enduring a slump that began in December and led to a slide down to ninth place with 29 points earned through 19 matches.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club,” a club statement read. “However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.”

Lampard took over as manager heading into the 2019-20 season and helped Chelsea clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League. The former star midfielder also helped Chelsea reach the FA Cup Final before losing to London rivals Arsenal in the Final last August.

Chelsea advanced to the Round of 16 of the current UEFA Champions League, but hit a slump in December after a 14-match unbeaten run early in the campaign. The Blues have conceded the second-most goals in the current top 10, and managed just two wins in Chelsea’s past eight Premier League matches.

With Lampard gone, former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is being reported as a potential replacement. Tuchel was recently fired by Paris Saint-Germain in December after a disappointing showing to start the season, a move that came despite Tuchel having led PSG to the UEFA Champions League final in August, which PSG lost to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea resumes league play against Wolves and Burnley over the next week, with a difficult February looming that will include matches against Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as a Round of 16 matchup against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.