Concacaf cancels U-20, U-17 World Cup Qualifying Tournaments

COVID-19’s impact has forced recent changes in the 2021 Concacaf and European schedules, with even more cancellations occurring on Monday.

Concacaf followed recent suit of FIFA by announcing the cancellation of both the Under 20 and Under-17 World Cup Qualifying Tournaments. The tournaments were scheduled to take place originally in 2020, but were postponed at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia and Peru, who were due to host the respective World Cup tournaments in 2021, will become hosts for the 2023 editions, FIFA announced in December.

Only six teams had clinched spots into the 2021 U-20 World Cup, with five of those coming from Europe. As for the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team, it will now focus on rebuilding and focusing for the 2023 edition.

In the 2019 edition of the tournament, the Americans finished as quarterfinalists of the competition for the third consecutive time. Several of those players have continue to rise through the U.S. Soccer ranks including Sergino Dest, Tim Weah, Chris Richards, and Richie Ledezma.

The 2021 U-17 World Cup did not have any teams outside of hosts Peru, clinch a spot due to the qualification process being put on hold due to COVID-19. The United States remains without a head coach heading into its projected 2021 schedule and was eliminated in the group stage of the 2019 edition after failing to win any of its matches.