Duncan added to USMNT Under-23 camp roster

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team will see a new face appear in camp this week ahead of a busy period in Bradenton, Florida.

U.S. Soccer announced Monday that New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan has been added to the U-23 roster, joining Matt Freese and Donovan Pines as the latest arrival in the past few days. In addition, a U-23 player has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to training camp.

The player who tested positive is in isolation and observing the appropriate quarantine protocols. His positive test came during U.S. Soccer’s camp arrival testing procedures. All of his pre-arrival tests were negative.

Duncan appeared for the Under-23s vs. Japan in September 2019 and has been called in to two other training camps with the team. He made major strides this season in MLS, leading the Red Bulls in minutes played, making 24 appearances and scoring three goals.

Duncan also earned his first senior cap for the USMNT in a 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador in December.

Here’s an updated U-23 roster:

GOALKEEPERS : Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Brady Scott (Austin FC).

DEFENDERS : George Bello (Atlanta United FC), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids).

MIDFIELDERS : Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg/GER), Andrés Perea* (Orlando City SC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).