Dynamo acquire veteran defender Parker in trade with Red Bulls

The Houston Dynamo added an experienced center back to the mix following the departure of Kiki Struna on Monday.

Tim Parker has been acquired by Tab Ramos’ side on Tuesday from the New York Red Bulls, in exchange for a total of $450,000 in General Allocation Money over 2021 and 2022. The Red Bulls could also receive up to an additional $600,000 in GAM if Parker meets certain performance-based objectives.

The trade comes one day after SBI reported that the Red Bulls were listening to offers for Parker’s services, identifying the Dynamo as a likely destination for his services.

“Tim is a winner, a leader and a fundamental piece for our Club as we build for the upcoming season and our future, both on-and-off the field,” Ramos said in a statement.

The six-year MLS veteran joins the Dynamo after three seasons with the Red Bulls. Parker appeared in 155 MLS matches during his career, which also included time with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Parker, 27, recorded 18 starts in 2020 for the Red Bulls and finished with the second-most clearances (58) and blocks (10) on the team. A former collegiate player the St. John’s University, Parker helped the Red Bulls win the 2018 Supporters’ Shield.

Internationally, Parker has earned two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team. He made his debut with the USMNT against Ireland in June 2018 and also started in a friendly draw with France later that month.

The Dynamo missed the postseason in 2020, but will be keen to return to the playoffs in Ramos’ second season in charge.