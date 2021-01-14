Emily Fox, Trinity Rodman headline 2021 NWSL Draft Class

To no surprise, expansion team Racing Louisville kicked things off at the 2021 NWSL Draft by selecting North Carolina defender Emily Fox, who is currently in Orlando with the U.S. Women’s National team preparing for a pair of friendlies against Costa Rica.

Trinity Rodman, 18-year-old daughter of NBA legend Dennis and star USWNT youth prospect made the most of the opportunity to make the jump to professional life.

Prior to ever suiting up for Washington State University, the forward opted into the draft and was rewarded by the Washington Spirit with being the second overall selection.

Another youngster in the USWNT pipeline went off the board early. 2020 Young Female Player of the Year, Brianna Pinto, will be heading to New Jersey to aid the Sky Blue FC backline.

Here is a closer look at all of Wednesday’s selections:

2021 NWSL Draft

First Round

1. Racing Louisville – Emily Fox, Defender, North Carolina

2. Washington Spirit – Trinity Rodman , Forward, Washington State

3. Sky Blue FC – Brianna Pinto, Midfielder, North Carolina

4. Kansas City – Kiki Pickett, Defender, Stanford

5. Racing Louisville – Emina Ekic, Midfielder, Louisville

6. Portland Thorns – Yazmeen Ryan , Midfielder, TCU

7. Chicago Red Stars – Madison Haley, Forward, Stanford

8. Washington Spirit – Tara McKeown ,Midfielder, USC

9. Orlando Pride – Viviana Villacorta, Midfielder, UCLA

10. North Carolina Courage – Deanne Rose ,Forward ,Florida

SECOND ROUND

11. Racing Louisville – Taylor Otto ,Midfielder , North Carolina

12. Racing Louisville – Sam Coffey ,Midfielder ,Penn State

13. Racing Louisville – Kirsten Davis ,Forward ,Texas Tech

14. Orlando Pride – Mikayla Colohan ,Midfielder, BYU

15. Kansas City – Victoria Pickett , Midfielder,Wisconsin

16. Kansas City – Lucy Parker , Defender,UCLA

17. Kansas City – Addie McCain, Midfielder,Texas A&M

18. Chicago Red Stars – Kelsey Turnbow, Forward ,Santa Clara

19. Washington Spirit – Anna Heilferty , Forward, Boston University

20. North Carolina Courage – Alyssa Malonson , Defender, Auburn

Third Round

21. Racing Louisville – Parker Goins ,Midfielder ,Arkansas

22. Portland Thorns FC – Amirah Ali , Forward, Rutgers

23. Sky Blue FC – Taryn Torres ,Midfielder ,Virginia

24. Orlando Pride – Kerry Abello , Forward, Penn State

25. Chicago Red Stars – Brianna Alger,Defender, Washington State

26. Houston Dash – Joelle Anderson ,Midfielder ,Pepperdine

27. Houston Dash – Makamae Gomera-Stevens , Forward,Washington State

28. OL Reign – Jimena Lopez ,Defender, Texas A&M

29. Washington Spirit – Sydney Schneider ,Goalkeeper, UNC Wilmington

30. North Carolina Courage – Myra Konte , Defender, Vanderbilt

Fourth Round

31. Racing Louisville – Emily Smith , Defender,California

32. Chicago Red Stars – Channing Foster, Midfielder,Mississippi

33. Sky Blue FC – Delanie Sheehan ,Defender, UCLA

34. Orlando Pride – Kaylie Collins ,Goalkeeper,USC

35. Chicago Red Stars – Alissa Gorzak , Forward,Virginia

36. Kansas City – Alexis Loera ,Midfielder ,Santa Clara

37. Portland Thorns FC – Hannah Betfort, Defender,Wake Forest

38. Kansas City – Brookelynn Entz , Midfielder,Kansas State

39. Washington Spirit – Mariana Speckmaier ,Forward ,Clemson

40. Sky Blue FC – Tess Boade ,Forward ,Duke