Emily Fox, Trinity Rodman headline 2021 NWSL Draft Class

To no surprise, expansion team Racing Louisville kicked things off at the 2021 NWSL Draft by selecting North Carolina defender Emily Fox, who is currently in Orlando with the U.S. Women’s National team preparing for a pair of friendlies against Costa Rica.
Trinity Rodman, 18-year-old daughter of NBA legend Dennis and star USWNT youth prospect made the most of the opportunity to make the jump to professional life.
Prior to ever suiting up for Washington State University, the forward opted into the draft and was rewarded by the Washington Spirit with being the second overall selection.
Another youngster in the USWNT pipeline went off the board early. 2020 Young Female Player of the Year, Brianna Pinto, will be heading to New Jersey to aid the Sky Blue FC backline.
Here is a closer look at all of Wednesday’s selections:
2021 NWSL Draft
First Round
1. Racing Louisville – Emily Fox, Defender, North Carolina
2. Washington Spirit – Trinity Rodman , Forward, Washington State
3. Sky Blue FC – Brianna Pinto, Midfielder, North Carolina
4. Kansas City – Kiki Pickett, Defender, Stanford
5. Racing Louisville – Emina Ekic, Midfielder, Louisville
6. Portland Thorns – Yazmeen Ryan , Midfielder, TCU
7. Chicago Red Stars – Madison Haley, Forward, Stanford
8. Washington Spirit – Tara McKeown ,Midfielder, USC
9. Orlando Pride – Viviana Villacorta, Midfielder, UCLA
10. North Carolina Courage – Deanne Rose ,Forward ,Florida
SECOND ROUND
11. Racing Louisville – Taylor Otto ,Midfielder , North Carolina
12. Racing Louisville – Sam Coffey ,Midfielder ,Penn State
13. Racing Louisville – Kirsten Davis ,Forward ,Texas Tech
14. Orlando Pride – Mikayla Colohan ,Midfielder, BYU
15. Kansas City – Victoria Pickett , Midfielder,Wisconsin
16. Kansas City – Lucy Parker , Defender,UCLA
17. Kansas City – Addie McCain, Midfielder,Texas A&M
18. Chicago Red Stars – Kelsey Turnbow, Forward ,Santa Clara
19. Washington Spirit – Anna Heilferty , Forward, Boston University
20. North Carolina Courage – Alyssa Malonson , Defender, Auburn
Third Round
21. Racing Louisville – Parker Goins ,Midfielder ,Arkansas
22. Portland Thorns FC – Amirah Ali , Forward, Rutgers
23. Sky Blue FC – Taryn Torres ,Midfielder ,Virginia
24. Orlando Pride – Kerry Abello , Forward, Penn State
25. Chicago Red Stars – Brianna Alger,Defender, Washington State
26. Houston Dash – Joelle Anderson ,Midfielder ,Pepperdine
27. Houston Dash – Makamae Gomera-Stevens , Forward,Washington State
28. OL Reign – Jimena Lopez ,Defender, Texas A&M
29. Washington Spirit – Sydney Schneider ,Goalkeeper, UNC Wilmington
30. North Carolina Courage – Myra Konte , Defender, Vanderbilt
Fourth Round
31. Racing Louisville – Emily Smith , Defender,California
32. Chicago Red Stars – Channing Foster, Midfielder,Mississippi
33. Sky Blue FC – Delanie Sheehan ,Defender, UCLA
34. Orlando Pride – Kaylie Collins ,Goalkeeper,USC
35. Chicago Red Stars – Alissa Gorzak , Forward,Virginia
36. Kansas City – Alexis Loera ,Midfielder ,Santa Clara
37. Portland Thorns FC – Hannah Betfort, Defender,Wake Forest
38. Kansas City – Brookelynn Entz , Midfielder,Kansas State
39. Washington Spirit – Mariana Speckmaier ,Forward ,Clemson
40. Sky Blue FC – Tess Boade ,Forward ,Duke
