Former USMNT midfielder Diskerud joins Turkish club Denizlispor

Mix Diskerud had been linked with a move to Turkey over the past week and made that deal permanent on Wednesday.

Turkish side Denizlispor signed Diskerud on a one-and-a-half year deal from Premier League giants Manchester City. Diskerud had previously stated his interest to move to a new European club and will now look to help Denizlispor avoid relegation from the Super Lig.

Diskerud joined Manchester City from sister club NYCFC in January 2018, but was never truly included in the plans at the Etihad Stadium. The 30-year-old midfielder was loaned to Goteborg, Ulsan Hyundai, and most recently Helsingborg since his move to England three years ago.

Over the past three seasons, Diskerud has totaled 137 appearances for all three clubs, scoring 22 goals and registering nine assists. After playing in his natural midfield position with both Goteborg and Ulsan Hyundai, Diskerud was also used as a central defender in the Swedish Allsvenskan last season.

Denizlispor is currently last in the 21-team table, five points from safety with only 14 points earned through 19 matches played. The club is coming off a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Galatasaray on Wednesday and next hosts Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday.