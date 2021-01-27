Green plays hero as Greuther Furth snaps winless run

Julian Green is producing his best season yet for 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth and the German club still has 14 matches left to play.

Green played the hero for Stefan Leitl’s side on Tuesday, scoring the winning goal as Greuther Furth defeated Osanbruck 1-0 away from home. It was Green’s second-consecutive match with a goal scored, after finding the back of the net in a 3-3 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, which was all Furth needed to snap a three-match winless run in league play. After a failed clearance by the Osnabruck backline, Green was at the right spot to slam home from inside of the box.

Julian Green’s GWG today as Greuther Furth snapped a three match winless run. Up to third place. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/FSvt2NPsSJ — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) January 27, 2021

Green would be substituted after only 68 minutes, but watched as his teammates finished the job in a shutout victory. The 25-year-old was strong in possession, winning nine of his 16 individual duels, while also completing four dribbles, making six recoveries, and completing one tackle.

Fellow American Timothy Tillman played 90 minutes next to Green in midfield, making his first start of the campaign.

Green now has six goals in 18 league appearances this season, to go along with two assists. The in-form midfielder has Furth sitting in third place in the German second tier standings, one point behind Bochum for the second automatic promotion spot.

Up next for Green and Tillman is a date with sixth-place Erzgebirge Aue on January 29th before a trip to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on February 2nd.