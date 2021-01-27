Green plays hero as Greuther Furth snaps winless run

Julian Green is producing his best season yet for 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth and the German club still has 14 matches left to play.
Green played the hero for Stefan Leitl’s side on Tuesday, scoring the winning goal as Greuther Furth defeated Osanbruck 1-0 away from home. It was Green’s second-consecutive match with a goal scored, after finding the back of the net in a 3-3 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend.
The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, which was all Furth needed to snap a three-match winless run in league play. After a failed clearance by the Osnabruck backline, Green was at the right spot to slam home from inside of the box.
Julian Green’s GWG today as Greuther Furth snapped a three match winless run. Up to third place. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/FSvt2NPsSJ
Green would be substituted after only 68 minutes, but watched as his teammates finished the job in a shutout victory. The 25-year-old was strong in possession, winning nine of his 16 individual duels, while also completing four dribbles, making six recoveries, and completing one tackle.
Fellow American Timothy Tillman played 90 minutes next to Green in midfield, making his first start of the campaign.
Green now has six goals in 18 league appearances this season, to go along with two assists. The in-form midfielder has Furth sitting in third place in the German second tier standings, one point behind Bochum for the second automatic promotion spot.
Up next for Green and Tillman is a date with sixth-place Erzgebirge Aue on January 29th before a trip to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on February 2nd.
Did anyone else notice that he gets substituted relative early in almost every single game, whether he plays well or not? Is it an endurance issue? Does anyone know?
Separately, I love it how people question what Roldan has shown, but what has Green shown for USMNT (in admittedly fewer opportunities)? You also have to remember that Roldan is extremely versatile and can play literally anywhere in midfield. He is not a world beater, but you know what you are going to get from that two-way player.
That being said, we haven’t seen Green dress up for the mats for a long time and I would be interested in taking a look again. Same for Jozy to be fair
Julian Green scored a goal in a World Cup against a top opponent lol Since it’s been a while since either of them have played, or since the USMNT have played regularly at all, maybe we should evaluate club form as more relevant?
Like many on these boards I struggle to understand why Gregg has avoided calling Green in for a closer look, while continuing to award Roldan camps/caps when he’s shown repetitively that he can not raise to the challenge of the international game. Unless Green is a cancer in the locker-room it just makes no since.
Green should be in line for one of the CM spots. IMO they rank as follows:
McKennie, Musah, Lletget, Green, Aaronson, Holmes, Pomykal (I/R), Ledezma (I/R), Roldan.
I like your main point here, but I don’t understand your high rating of Lleget and am flabbergasted by your inclusion of Paxton Pomykal, who has either been on the bench or injured for FC Dallas over the past 2 seasons. Can you say more?
While I’m not a huge fan of Lletget he has been relatively effective (except playing a false 9), so I’ve given him the benefit of the doubt until someone clearly overtakes him with the USMNT. Granted hard to do when Gregg doesn’t give others a chance.
We haven’t seen Green in 2+ years, Aaronson & Holmes are too inconsistent right now.
I like Pomykal’s mix of grit & creativity, but agree he’s been injured too frequently.
I like Ledezma’s creativity, but having knee surgery so recently will sideline him for a while…while Pomykal has the chance to be healthy by the start of the season.
Roldan – is behind them both….and I probably could have added a couple players to the list before getting to him.