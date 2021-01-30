Tobin Heath to be sidelined 10-12 weeks with ankle injury

Tobin Heath was playing a vital role for Women’s Super League side Manchester United this season, but will now watch from the sidelines in hopes of returning to action soon.

Heath has been ruled out for 10-to-12 weeks due to an ankle injury, manager Casey Stoney confirmed to reporters on Friday. Heath was seen in a walking boot in last weekend’s victory over Birmingham City and will now look to support her teammates from the sidelines.

“She is a big loss for us and it’s disappointing for her,” said manager Casey Stoney. “It’s part of the game. As with all injuries, I always say it’s a window of opportunity for somebody else.”

“We will work hard to get her back as safe and as quickly as possible.”

Heath signed a one-year deal in September 2020 with Manchester United, and since had been enjoying her time in the WSL. She contributed four goals in eight league appearances since her arrival in England. Heath also helped the Lady Red Devils move to top of the WSL table with the second-half of the season underway.

Her injury though will see her miss most of the league play for Man United and also miss the upcoming SheBelieves Cup for the U.S. Women’s National Team this February. The annual four-team tournament is slated to run from February 18-24 in Orlando, Florida.

Manchester United sits second in the WSL table on goal difference and travels to Everton on Sunday.