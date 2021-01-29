Julian Green stays hot with goal in third straight game for Greuther Furth

Julian Green is on fire right now, and his case for a U.S. Men’s National Team call-up is strengthening as a result.
Green scored in a third straight game for SpVgg Greuther Furth on Friday, netting the final goal in a convincing 3-0 home win over FC Erzgebirge Aue. The 25-year-old attacker got on the scoresheet at the hour-mark by getting on the end of a cross and using his right foot to direct a scuffed shot home from inside the six-yard box.
The finish gave Green five goals in his last nine league matches, and helped move Greuther Furth back into the final spot in the promotion zone of Germany’s second division. The club currently sits in third place in the 2. Bundesliga with 35 points from 19 games.
Julian Green is on 🔥🔥🔥, scoring in his third straight game, giving him five goals in 10 matches. His Furth side is also back in the promotion zone.
Green’s case for a #USMNT call-up in March (and his first call-up from Gregg Berhalter) keeps getting stronger. pic.twitter.com/Z1zLvyjiPt
The veteran, who has yet to be called up to the USMNT under head coach Gregg Berhalter, now has eight goals in 20 starts and 21 appearances across all competitions this season. His next chance to earn a call-up could come in March, though the Americans have yet to schedule any friendlies for the upcoming international window.
Green played the first 75 minutes in Friday’s match before being substituted. He also earned a yellow card in the 22nd.
If he doesn’t get called into camp, then Berhalter should just say he doesn’t rate him, that he’s not in his plans, and that he’s not going to be a part of the program while he’s the manager.
I think he has shown that he belongs in the Bundesliga.If his team doesn’t get promoted, maybe he will be purchased by a club in the top flight.
He didn’t hit it cleanly off his boot. Just got lucky, so it doesn’t mean anything. He’s not NATs material.
Another quality match for Green, adding more fuel to those calling for Green to be called into the USMNT Camp(s). Green may not be a starter for the USMNT, but he should definitely be in the conversation for inclusion in the 23 as a back-up.
Exactly I’m not saying he should start but he brings something the team could use
He should be in the conversation for the starting central midfield spot next to WM. If Musah commits it would be a good competition, but if not, he’d be the first guy I’d want to see in that spot. He and Musah have different strengths that could be leveraged depending on the opponent.