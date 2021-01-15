Liverpool - Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Much will be learned about Manchester United’s credibility in what looks like a return to the Premier League title conversation on Sunday.

For the first time under his leadership, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to be title contenders after taking care of business in league play en route to winning seven in the 11-game unbeaten run they’re on; positioning themselves nicely for the event that Liverpool was to slip.

Slip they did. Again, and again. The Reds have gone three consecutive Premier League competitions without a win, punctuating the streak with a loss to Southampton last week. The loss handed Manchester United the lead in the title race, but the defending champions can take it back and send a clear message that the fight isn’t over on Sunday when the two square off.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Liverpool vs Manchester United – A six-pointer for control of the world’s biggest league, enough said. Barcelona vs Athletic Club – Things do not look great at the moment for Barca’s La Liga title hopes, but it can salvage the year with raising the Supercopa de España. It goes without saying, but it may also be Lionel Messi’s last trophy day performance for the team. Inter Milan vs Juventus – Second vs fourth respectively, neither of these Italian heavyweights can afford to lose ground in their hurry to catch up to AC Milan in the Serie A title picture. Porto vs Benfica – The most famous rivalry Portugal has to offer, Friday’s O Classico will see the winner as the last likely credible threat to Sporting CP’s runaway act in Primera Liga. Monterrey vs América – After a supremely disappointing 2020 in terms of league play, Monterrey needs to show its fans something to get excited about. A statement win, and possibly staying perfect through two in the new season would be just that.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Roma

Primeira Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Rio Ave

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Benfica

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Monaco

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Tijuana

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

D1 Féminine

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSG vs Bordeaux

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenock Morton vs Dunfermline Athletic

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs West Brom

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. -Peacock – West Ham United vs Burnley

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Fulham vs Chelsea

3 p.m. -Peacock – Leicester City vs Southampton

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Augsburg

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Borussia M’gladbach

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Spezia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Udinese

Primeira Liga

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Sporting Braga

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Nîmes

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Angers SCO vs PSG

Copa del Rey

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Almería vs Deportivo Alavés

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Rayo Vallecano vs Elche

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Girona vs Cádiz

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Fuenlabrada vs Levante

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Leganés vs Sevilla

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo- Guadalajara vs Toluca

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Puebla

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs América

Primera División

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Vélez Sarsfield

Australian A-League

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Western United

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur

Australian W-League

3:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Canc. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City

2:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Huddersfield Town

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Swansea City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Hyderabad

Copa Sudamericana

6:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Coquimbo Unido

Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Emmen vs Vitesse

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV

LigaPro

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Benfica II vs Académica

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Cerro vs Peñarol

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. – Peacock – Aston Villa vs Everton

9:05 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m. -Peacock – Liverpool vs Manchester United

2:15 p.m. -Peacock – Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Freiburg

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Napoli vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Benevento

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Parma

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Juventus

Supercopa de España

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Athletic Club

Primeira Liga

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Famalicão

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Lens

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Bordeaux

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Reims

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyon vs Metz

Copa del Rey

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Málaga vs Granada

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Espanyol vs Osasuna

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Gijón vs Real Betis

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Alcorcón vs Valencia

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Tenerife vs Villarreal

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlán

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Atlas

Primera División

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Banfield vs Boca Juniors

FA Women’s Super League

7:30 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester City vs Aston Villa

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

9 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Chelsea vs Manchester United

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Everton vs Bristol City

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Reading vs Arsenal

9 a.m. -The FA Player- West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Atk Mohun Bagan

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Leones Negros UdeG vs Tlaxcala

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs Twente

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Feyenoord

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Motherwell vs Rangers

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Fénix vs River Plate

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs Rentistas

7:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensor Sporting vs Wanderers