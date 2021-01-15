Liverpool - Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Much will be learned about Manchester United’s credibility in what looks like a return to the Premier League title conversation on Sunday.
For the first time under his leadership, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to be title contenders after taking care of business in league play en route to winning seven in the 11-game unbeaten run they’re on; positioning themselves nicely for the event that Liverpool was to slip.
Slip they did. Again, and again. The Reds have gone three consecutive Premier League competitions without a win, punctuating the streak with a loss to Southampton last week. The loss handed Manchester United the lead in the title race, but the defending champions can take it back and send a clear message that the fight isn’t over on Sunday when the two square off.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Liverpool vs Manchester United – A six-pointer for control of the world’s biggest league, enough said.
- Barcelona vs Athletic Club – Things do not look great at the moment for Barca’s La Liga title hopes, but it can salvage the year with raising the Supercopa de España. It goes without saying, but it may also be Lionel Messi’s last trophy day performance for the team.
- Inter Milan vs Juventus – Second vs fourth respectively, neither of these Italian heavyweights can afford to lose ground in their hurry to catch up to AC Milan in the Serie A title picture.
- Porto vs Benfica – The most famous rivalry Portugal has to offer, Friday’s O Classico will see the winner as the last likely credible threat to Sporting CP’s runaway act in Primera Liga.
- Monterrey vs América – After a supremely disappointing 2020 in terms of league play, Monterrey needs to show its fans something to get excited about. A statement win, and possibly staying perfect through two in the new season would be just that.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Roma
Primeira Liga
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Rio Ave
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Benfica
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Monaco
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Tijuana
Australian A-League
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
D1 Féminine
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSG vs Bordeaux
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenock Morton vs Dunfermline Athletic
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs West Brom
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. -Peacock – West Ham United vs Burnley
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Fulham vs Chelsea
3 p.m. -Peacock – Leicester City vs Southampton
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Augsburg
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Borussia M’gladbach
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Spezia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Udinese
Primeira Liga
10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Sporting Braga
Ligue 1
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Nîmes
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Angers SCO vs PSG
Copa del Rey
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Almería vs Deportivo Alavés
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Rayo Vallecano vs Elche
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Girona vs Cádiz
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Fuenlabrada vs Levante
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Leganés vs Sevilla
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo- Guadalajara vs Toluca
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Puebla
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs América
Primera División
8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Vélez Sarsfield
Australian A-League
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Western United
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur
Australian W-League
3:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Canc. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
2:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Huddersfield Town
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Swansea City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Hyderabad
Copa Sudamericana
6:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Coquimbo Unido
Eredivisie
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Emmen vs Vitesse
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV
LigaPro
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Benfica II vs Académica
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor
Primera Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Cerro vs Peñarol
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. – Peacock – Aston Villa vs Everton
9:05 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m. -Peacock – Liverpool vs Manchester United
2:15 p.m. -Peacock – Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Freiburg
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Napoli vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Benevento
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Parma
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Juventus
Supercopa de España
2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Athletic Club
Primeira Liga
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Famalicão
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Lens
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Bordeaux
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Reims
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyon vs Metz
Copa del Rey
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Málaga vs Granada
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Espanyol vs Osasuna
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Gijón vs Real Betis
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Alcorcón vs Valencia
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Tenerife vs Villarreal
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlán
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Atlas
Primera División
8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Banfield vs Boca Juniors
FA Women’s Super League
7:30 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester City vs Aston Villa
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
9 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Chelsea vs Manchester United
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Everton vs Bristol City
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Reading vs Arsenal
9 a.m. -The FA Player- West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Atk Mohun Bagan
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Leones Negros UdeG vs Tlaxcala
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs Twente
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Feyenoord
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Motherwell vs Rangers
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray
Primera Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Fénix vs River Plate
5:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs Rentistas
7:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensor Sporting vs Wanderers
