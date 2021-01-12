Miazga "open to permanent stay" at Anderlecht

Matt Miazga’s latest loan has seen the American defender become a regular starter for Anderlecht and he is open to a possible permanent move to the club in the future.

Miazga joined Vincent Kompany’s side in October from Premier League club Chelsea in the latest loan spell of his career. Since then, Miazga has become a consistent starter in the Belgian Pro League, playing in 11 league matches and closing in on 1,000 minutes of playing time.

The 24-year-old has delivered a strong first half of the season for Anderlecht and would be interested in a permanent move if Chelsea allows.

“In any case, I am open to it,” Miazga said. “I play here every week, the competition suits me, the atmosphere is good and life is pleasant. It helps that everyone speaks English. So I would definitely like to stay, but it also depends on what Anderlecht and Chelsea long.”

Miazga made the move to Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in 2016, but hasn’t truly gotten a chance with the Blues’ first team. After making only two appearances at Stamford Bridge, Miazga has since been loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem, Nantes, Reading and now Anderlecht in hopes of grabbing minutes elsewhere.

His contract with Chelsea is set to expire in June 2022, but Chelsea could transfer Miazga and recoup a profit should they sell him this summer. Miazga has been given a great opportunity at Anderlecht by not only earning minutes, but by also working with longtime center back and Belgian international Vincent Kompany.

Miazga also remains in the U.S. Men’s National Team picture ahead of a busy year of competitions and is also playing a leadership role for the younger teammates in Belgium.

“Still, the step was valuable: it shaped me,” Miazga said about his move to Europe. “It’s my path, that makes it worthwhile. If the youngsters at Anderlecht have any questions about that, I want to advise them, but I cannot decide for them.”

Anderlecht currently sits fifth in the Pro League table and continues its league schedule on Friday at Eupen.