Morris joins Swansea City on loan for EFL Championship season

Another American talent is set to test their abilities overseas after making the move official on Friday.

English Championship side Swansea City announced the loan signing of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris. The 26 year-old will be with the club for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

“Jordan is a high-level player, an international who has played on the highest stage and been successful in the MLS,” Swansea Head Coach Steve Cooper said. “He has big ambitions to play in Europe and he had a lot of offers, so to think that we have got him is a really good thing.”

Swansea City is currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League following a two-year absence. A little over halfway through the season, they sit second in the English second-tier standings.

“At the end of the day, this move is all about Jordan and what he wants from his career,” Sounders General Manager Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Our club and city are behind him as he embarks on the next phase of his journey, and should he return to Seattle at the end of this loan, we know he will be stronger for the experience.”

The former Stanford University forward considered beginning his professional career in Europe with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2016, opting to sign MLS’s highest-ever Homegrown Player contract with the Seattle Sounders instead.

Morris made the most of his time in Seattle, scoring 35 goals in 105 appearances, becoming a USMNT regular, and winning a pair of MLS Cups.

While Morris is unlikely to appear in Swansea’s FA Cup fourth-round match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, he could make his club debut next week against third-place Brentford on Wednesday.