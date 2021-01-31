Morris makes late cameo for Swansea City debut

Jordan Morris didn’t get to play a role in Swansea City’s midweek draw, but he did get to close out Saturday’s road victory over Rotherham United.

Morris played the final seven minutes for Steve Cooper’s side, making his debut for the club in a 3-1 win. It was Morris’ first appearance abroad and most likely won’t be his last for the Swans who remain the EFL Championship promotion race.

After first-half goals from Conor Hourihane and Matt Grimes, Swansea City iced its win over the Millers as Jay Fulton capped off the scoring in the second-half. Morris, who did not start for the visitors, replaced Jamal Lowe in the 83rd minute and helped close out the victory over the current relegation side.

Morris made the loan move to Swansea City from the Seattle Sounders this January and will now aim to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League. The U.S. Men’s National Team winger has been a top player in MLS over the past few seasons, but will look to carry that impact over to England’s second-tier.

The 26-year-old could see an increased role this week with second place Swansea City hosting leaders Norwich City on Friday. A victory for the Swans would move them to one point behind the Canaries in the race for automatic promotion.