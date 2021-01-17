Must-See Goal: Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams may not have delivered a key performance in Athletic Bilbao’s Super Cup semifinal win, but it didn’t stop him from delivering a sensational game-winning goal over Barcelona in Sunday’s Final.

Williams set up the equalizing goal for Athletic Bilbao before scoring the eventual winning goal in the 94th minute of a 3-2 extra time victory. It was his fifth goal in all competitions this season and was the final blow to Barcelona’s chances of winning the trophy.

After creating space on the left wing, Williams cut onto his right foot before releasing a missile off the right post and into the back of the net.

Williams was substituted off in the 106th minute and got to witness his team hanging on for a third SuperCopa trophy and first since 2015.

Athletic Bilbao, who is currently 13th in the La Liga table, will now try to carry Sunday’s win over into both Copa del Rey and league action.