Must-See Goal: Nadiem Amiri

Nadiem Amiri, take a bow 😱👏 pic.twitter.com/3avE6TCD6d
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 4, 2021
More from
Sources: A.J. DeLaGarza signing with Revolution as free agent
A.J. DeLaGarza’s time with Inter Miami is done, and his next move will see him team back up with an MLS coach that he is very familiar with. DeLaGarza will sign with the New England Revolution as a free agent, (…)
Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Musah, and more
Juventus is playing catch-up in the Serie A standings, sitting 10 points out of first place, but Wednesday’s showdown with league leaders AC Milan will give Juve a big chance to cut into that lead. AC (…)
Concacaf cancels U-20, U-17 World Cup Qualifying Tournaments
COVID-19’s impact has forced recent changes in the 2021 Concacaf and European schedules, with even more cancellations occurring on Monday. Concacaf followed recent suit of FIFA by announcing the cancellation (…)
Sources: Eastern Conference MLS team makes bid for Yedlin
DeAndre Yedlin’s recent run of starts for Newcastle United has boosted his profile on the transfer market just as the January transfer window has opened, and while there are sure to be European suitors interested (…)
Projecting the USMNT/U-23 January training camp squads
The U.S. Men’s National Team returns to action this month with the latest edition of the annual January camp. This year’s version will be different though because it will consist of a USMNT camp that will run (…)
SBI's Top 5 NYCFC Goals of 2020
New York City FC’s season concluded with a disastrous penalty shootout in Orlando, a deserved yet still traumatic result. While circumstances were much different, head coach Ronny Delia’s first (…)
SBI's Top 5 Columbus Crew Goals of 2020
In the Columbus Crew’s championship crusade, plenty of things went right. Arguably the biggest happened in the preseason. As head coach Caleb Porter tried to forget 2019’s festival of injuries which (…)
SBI's Top 5 FC Cincinnati Goals of 2020
In the second season of MLS life, FC Cincinnati found itself in the cellar of the Eastern Conference once again, watching both of the league’s 2020 expansion teams Nashville SC and Inter Miami climb out (…)
Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Adams, Steffen, and more
RB Leipzig continued its push towards the top spot in the Bundesliga table on Saturday, claiming a 1-0 road win over in-form Stuttgart with Tyler Adams impressing at right back. Adams put in a strong shift for (…)
Green-Sargent showdown headlines German Cup Round of 16 draw
The German Cup Round of 16 draw saw several intriguing matchups with a pair of American forwards set to meet in February. Greuther Furth pulled an upset in the last round over Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and (…)
Comments